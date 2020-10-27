163146
Four Penticton Vees players are on the players to watch list

Four Vees on NHL watch list

Four Penticton Vees players are on the first edition of the National Hockey League’s Central Scouting bureau players to watch list ahead of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft.

Defensemen Jack Bar, Jason Marsella and Owen Murray were included on the list as well as Vees captain and forward Fin Williams.Only two BC Hockey League players received a ‘B’ grade, which included Bar, while Marsella, Murray and Williams are ranked as ‘C’ skaters heading into the season.  

Bar in his first season with the Vees, has earned two goals and three assists for five points in nine games played during the current Okanagan Cup tournament. Bar is committed to play his collegiate hockey at Harvard University.  

Marsella joined Penticton after playing with Avon Old Farms in the United States High School Prep circuit a year ago. So far he has posted three goals and 13 assists for 16 points in 27 games over his last season and earned a goal in six Okanagan Cup games with the Vees. Marsella is set to attend Yale University after his Junior hockey career. 

Murray has many titles in his young Junior hockey career, playing two seasons with the Portage Terriers in the Manitoba Junior Hockey League. He earned the CJHL Rookie of the Year finalist in 2019 while being named the MJHL Rookie of the year. Murray is committed to play his collegiate hockey at the University of Massachusetts-Amherst.  

Williams was named captain of the Vees just before the Okanagan Cup tournament and has obtained three goals and four assists for seven points in nine games. The North former BCHL champion, winning the league crown with the Prince George Spruce Kings is hoping to attend the University of Michigan for his collegiate hockey career.  

There are seven BCHL players sitting on the  Players to Watch list, including Chilliwack’s Aryton Martino (‘B’ ranking) and Alex Teleguine (‘C’ ranking) along with West Kelowna’s Charles-Alexis Legault (‘C’ ranking). 

A full list of the Players to Watch from the NHL’s Central Scouting, is available here. 

BCHL Interior Division
1xy - Penticton Vees90 pts
2x - Trail Smoke Eaters77 pts
3x - Salmon Arm Silverbacks65 pts
4x - Wenatchee Wild65 pts
5x - Vernon Vipers64 pts
6x - West Kelowna Warriors39 pts
7Merritt Centennials32 pts


