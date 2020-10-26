West Kelowna Warrior forward commits to US college

Photo: Tami Quan Photography/file

West Kelowna Warriors forward Carter Wilkie has determined the next step in his hockey journey.

The 20-year-old has committed to Rochester Institute of Technology beginning in the fall of 2021.

Wilkie, who joined the Warriors as part of a trade with Chilliwack last season, has 15 goals and 16 assists in 40 games with the club.

“Carter was a great leader for us in the second half of last year," said head coach Simon Ferguson.

"We are excited to see him further his hockey career and education at a great school like RIT. I am excited to see what Carter brings to the Warriors in what is his final year of junior hockey.”

Wilkie, touted as the best player in the league without a college commitment, admits it's been quote a journey to get to this point.

“It feels amazing to be committed. It’s something I’ve worked hard for and finally got. It was a long process but I’m grateful and appreciate everyone along the way who helped me," said Wilkie.

“RIT is a great program. The coaching staff had some really good conversations with my family, making my decision that much easier. I have some old teammates that play there now and have nothing but good things to say about the school. It came down to where I felt the most comfortable.”

He also thanked his family for helping him to become the player he is today.

Wilkie and the Warriors are enjoying a break from the Okanagan Cup pre-season tournament.

They'll wrap up the double round robin with back-to-back games with Salmon Arm Nov. 6 and 7.