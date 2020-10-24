West Kelowna Warriors edged Vernon 4-3 in OT Saturday

Photo: Tami Quan Photography/file

The West Kelowna Warriors and Vernon Vipers got a sense of deja vu Saturday night at Riyal LePage Place.

The BCHL Interior Division rivals played a near carbon-copy of Friday's tilt at Kal Tire Place.

The only difference, the venue, and the amount of extra time needed for the Warriors to skate away with a 4-3 victory.

As was the case Friday, the teams were tied 1-1 when the Vipers broke the game open with a pair of goals to skate into the dressing room after one with a 3-1 lead.

Vernon jumped on top just 108 seconds in. Will Arquiett held onto the puck on a two-on-one and, using his linemate as a decoy, beat Cole Schwebius with a top shelf backhand.

Matthew Stienburg tied it moments later on a goal in which Carter Wilkie did all the work.

Wilkie charged down the right wing, circled behind the net and spotted Stienburg in front for the tying goal.

Former Warrior Max Bulawka and Reagan Milburn scored before the midway mark of the period to put Vernon up two after one.

As they did Friday, the Warriors came out and dominated much of the middle frame.

They were finally rewarded when John Evans banged home a rebound from the right circle just as a Vernon penalty expired.

The Warriors lost the services of Stienburg moments later when he engaged 6'5" Hunter Donohoe in a spirited fight after Donohoe had drilled Stienburg from behind into the boards.

Elan Bar Lev Wise tie it on the ensuing power play, tapping home a loose puck in the crease.

The goaltenders took over the rest of the way, forcing the game into overtime.

Just 42 seconds into three-on-three overtime, and with the Warriors on a change, John Evans went in one-on-three, and snapped a quick shot from the left circle past Vernon netminder Kobe Grant.

The Vipers outshot the Warriors 40-35 on the evening.

The game was also the Warriors breast cancer awareness night. The team raised $2,500 for the BC Cancer Foundation, an amount that was matched by Total Restoration for a final donation of $5,000.

“What a fantastic event! We raised $5,000 for the BC Cancer Foundation and win a heck of a hockey game. Thank you to all the Warriors fans for supporting the cause," said Warriors president Chris Laurie.