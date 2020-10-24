Penticton Vees take first loss against the Salmon Arm Silverbacks Saturday night

Photo: Cherie Morgan

The Penticton Vees lost for the first time in the Okanagan Cup battle after nine straight wins. The team had a 4-2 loss to the Salmon Arm Silverbacks on Saturday night at the Shaw Centre.

The Silverbacks scored one right away just 43 seconds into the game, taking a 1-0 lead over the Vees. Drew Bennett grabbed the puck at the top of the crease on a rebound and slid the puck past the blocker side of Vees goalkeeper Yaniv Perets.

Salmon Arm continued their lead with another goal in the first period past the nine minute mark with Carter Loney scored and got the lead to double. The lead continued with a third goal in net at the 15 minute mark with Bennett tallying his second goal of the contest.

The Vees got the first goal late in the first period with just 11 seconds remaining. Luc Wilson accepted the pass on his forehand before moving to his backhand and get it past goaltender Riley Kohonick on the blocker side for his fourth goal of the Okanagan Cup.

Vee’s goalkeeper Kaeden Lane came on in the second period for the Vees, replacing Perets in the Penticton crease. Lane made 10 saves on 10 shots in the middle period.

Ryan Upson caught onto the loose puck and made a quick move before lifting a shot over the glove side of Kohonick at the 10 minutes into the second period Penticton got back within a goal.

Many close scoring chances in the third period with the Vees working hard to get into the offensive zone.

Joaquim Lemay got in on a power play, scoring with 5 minutes remaining in the third as Salmon Arm took a 4-2 lead, an advantage they would not give up.

Perets started the game for the Vees, making five saves on eight shots in the opening period and suffered his first loss of the Okanagan Cup. Lane came on in the second and turned aside 16 of the 17 shots he faced. Silverback Kohonick made 30 saves on 32 shots in the net, earning his second victory of the tournament.

The Vees will take a week off from games and return to the ice for their final weekend of Okanagan Cup before the semifinals as they face-off against the Vernon Vipers on Nov. 6 at Kal Tire Place.

Puck drop is slated for 6 p.m. with the game available with a FREE audio stream at mixlr.com/pentictonvees as well as on pay-per-view at HockeyTV.com.