Penticton Vees take ninth win over the Salmon Arm Silverbacks Friday night

Photo: Cherie Morgan

It was a close call for the Penticton Vees on Friday night, breaking the tie game with just three minutes remaining in the final period to bring home their ninth consecutive win on Friday night. Facing off again the Salmon Arm Silverbacks at the South Okanagan Events Centre with a final score of 3-2.

The Silverbacks managed to nab the first goal of the game in the first period around six minutes in. Mat Bourgault got a shot past the goaltender Yaniv Perets. The Vees didn’t tie the game up until the second period.

Captain Fin Williams got a goal two minutes into the period, for his third Okanagan Cup goal and his second in as many games to tie the score at 1-1. The Vees' strong offense continued when Jacob Quillan got in the second goal of the game with his second goal of the tournament.

But Salmon Arm was quick to tie up the game, when Drew Bennett used a shot blocked by Perets, then rebounded and slid it past him on the blocker side with a 2-2 tie.

The rest of the period continued with the Vees pushing shots on net and keeping the puck in the offensive end but the tie remained.

In the third period, the Vees tried to score again in a pair of power plays, taking pucks to the front of the net but Goaltender Riley Kohonick stood tall in the final period.

In the game winning goal, Quinn Hutson collected the puck below the goal line and sent a pass behind the goal to Jackson Niedermayer. He came flying through the middle of the ice and scored a puck over the glove shoulder of Kohonick for his sixth goal of the Okanagan Cup.

Perets made two big saves in the final period, turning aside 17 of the 19 shots he faced in the hockey game to earn his sixth win of the tournament. Silverback Kohonick stopped 23 shots of the 26 fired his way in his fifth loss of the Okanagan Cup.

The final score was 3-2 for the Vees, who will finish their four-game Okanagan Cup tournament series Saturday night as they face off at the Shaw Centre in the Shuswap.

Puck drop is at 6:30 p.m. with the game available with a FREE audio stream at mixlr.com/pentictonvees as well as on pay-per-view at HockeyTV.com.