West Kelowna edged the Vernon Vipers 4-3 in a shootout Friday in Vernon

Elan Bar Lev Wise got a semblance of revenge against his former teammates Friday night.

The ex-Vernon Vipers scored the game winner in a shootout, leading the West Kelowna Warriors to a 4-3 victory in Vernon.

Bar Lev Wise, obtained by the Warriors at last season's trade deadline, beat goaltender Roan Clark high to the glove side.

Colorado Avalanche draft choice Matthew Stienburg also scored in the shootout, beating Clark with a similar shot.

Will Arquiett scored for the Vipers in the shootout, beating Roman Basran with a backhand five-hole. Arquiett also scored on a penalty shot in the first period, giving him the rare penalty shot double.

The Vipers built up a 3-1 lead in the opening period, thanks to a pair of goals on the power play during a four-minute man advantage.

Hunter Donohoe with a one-timer from the top of the right circle and Nicholas Remissong with a deflection 47 seconds apart snapped a 1-1 tie late in the opening frame.

The Warriors got on the board first two minutes in when Nick Ardenaz wired a wrist shot from the right point that alluded a screened Clark.

Arquiett later tied it with the penalty shot, awarded after he was hauled down on a clear breakaway..

The Warriors didn't take long to climb back into the game.

Felix Trudeau cut the deficit to one when he deflected Tyson Jugnauth's point shot. Three minutes later, Stienburg tied it, beating Clark high glove side on a breakaway.

Clark and Basran were unstoppable the rest of the way.

Stienburg had the best chance to end it in regulation time, but his one-timer from the left circle on a power play rang off the crossbar and stayed out.

The Vipers best chance came earlier in the third when Trudeau was sent off with a five-minute major for a blow to the head that ended Reagan Milburn's night.

However, the Vipers were unable to capitalize.

John Evans had the best chance of the three-on-three overtime. He was impeded on a breakaway, but was stopped by Clark on the ensuing penalty shot.

Basran, on loan from the Kelowna Rockets with all three Warrior goaltenders on the injured list, made 25 saves to earn the victory. Clark turned aside 16 Warrior shots.

The two teams will face off again Saturday night at Royal LePage Place.

