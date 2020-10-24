West Kelowna Warriors raising money for breast cancer awareness during game Saturday

Photo: West Kelowna Warriors Carter Wilkie (l) and Elan Bar Lev Wise

The West Kelowna Warriors are doing their part to bring awareness to breast cancer.

During the Shaw TV broadcast of the Warriors game against the Vernon Vipers Saturday night, the team, and Total Restoration, will be selling exclusive breast cancer hoodies.

All profits will go toward the BC Cancer Foundation in the Central Okanagan.

If the Warriors win, Total Restoration has agreed to match all donations.

“We are very excited to be able to deliver a charity game even without fans permitted in the building. October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and we certainly want to do our part.” said Warriors president Chris Laurie.

“Feel free to view the hoodies on our website or call our office during the game and speak with one of our staff. We’d like to raise over $3,000 from this event.”

Hoodies can be purchased from the Warriors online store, or by calling the office during the game at 250-769-7051.

If the hoodies aren’t your style, you can still make a stand-alone donation through the online store.

A running total of funds raised will be kept throughout the game.

“The BC Cancer Foundation is grateful for the support of the West Kelowna Warriors and our community raising funds and awareness for breast cancer research in the Interior through this initiative. We look forward to Saturday’s puck drop when the Warriors and Vipers face-off and take a shot to break down cancer,” says Sarah Roth, president and CEO, BC Cancer Foundation.

The game starts at 7 Saturday and can be viewed on Shaw TV or through hockeytv.com.