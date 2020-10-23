Kelowna Rockets goalies will fill in as emergency replacements for the BCHL Warriors this weekend

Photo: Wayne Moore/file Roman Basran

The Western Hockey League's Kelowna Rockets have come to the rescue of the West Kelowna Warriors.

The Rockets have agreed to allow their two netminders, Roman Basran and Cole Schewbius to tend goal for the Warriors this weekend on an emergency basis.

The Warriors find themselves in a bind after all three goaltenders on their rosters suffered injuries.

The starting tandem of Johnny Derrick and Zach Bennett were both injured during a 7-3 defeat at the hands of the Penticton Vees Friday night.

Third netminder Jay Thomson, who went the distance against the Vees Saturday, was injured during practice this week.

None of the three will be healthy enough to suit up for back-to-back games with the Vernon Vipers this weekend.

The arrangement is only possible because the WHL remains idle until Jan. 8 due to COVID-19, and came with the blessing of the league.

Rockets GM Bruce Hamilton says he got a call from Warriors head coach Simon Ferguson this week explaining their situation.

"We had a situation similar situation in Okatokes (AJHL), and the league had agreed to let a couple of goalies go there to help them out," said Hamilton.

"I felt (Basran and Schwebius) were here anyway, and, if we could help them out, then help them out. It will get them some work, but they lost three goalies, so we're just helping out."

The emergency situation should only be needed for this weekend.

Following these games with the Vipers, the Warriors will be off until they face Salmon Arm Nov. 6.

It's expected the Warriors will have at least one of their injured netminders back on the ice by then.