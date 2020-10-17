Penticton complete a weekend sweep, dumping West Kelowna 6-0

Photo: Cherie Morgan

The Penticton Vees remain perfect through eight games of the Okanagan Cup.

The Vees completed a weekend sweep of the West Kelowna Warriors Saturday with a 6-0 shutout.

Penticton dominated the shorthanded Warriors throughout the weekend, outscoring their division rival 13-3.

Yaniv Perets turned away 29 shots for his second shutout of the exhibition tournament.

None of those were bigger than the six he made during a five-minute Warriors power play as West Kelowna continues to struggle to score with the man advantage.

The Warriors trailed 2-0 at the time, and generated chances, but were unable to find the back of the net.

It was their best opportunity to get back into the game.

The Vees led 2-0 after one. Jackson Niedermayer continued his hot weekend, burying a rebound behind third netminder Jay Thomson. The initial shot was blocked by a defenceman before the rebound fell to Niedermayer in the slot.

Matteo Costantini made it 2-0 just five seconds into the Vees first power play of the night. Costantini took a pass near the top of the left faceoff circle and wired a wrist shot to the far side past Thomson.

Thomson was pressed into action Saturday after the Warriors with top two goaltenders Johnny Derrick and Zach Bennett out with injuries.

Robbie Paialunga was brought in from the KIJHL Kelowna Chiefs to serve as the emergency backup.

Stefano Bottini deflected a shot from outside the crease minutes after the major penalty expired to up the lead the three.

Fin Williams and Ryan Upson scored less than two minutes apart late in the period to put the game out of reach.

Devlin O'Brien rounded out the scoring in the third.

The game deteriorated somewhat late in the contest as 10 players were ejected following a skirmish behind the Penticton net with 90 seconds left in the game.

New BCHL rules around COVID-19 allow for misconduct penalties to be called for incidents after the whistle, as the league tries to limit contact between players.

Zach Brooks of the Warriors and Tristan Amonte of the Vees wound up in an aggressive wrestling match after the final whistle. Amonte got involved after he was hit hard into the boards as the game came to an end.

The Warriors only dressed five defencemen for the game.

Rookie Charles-Alexis Legault was scratched after he was injured during the first period of Friday's contest.

The Warriors, 3-4-0-1, face the Vernon Vipers next weekend while the Vees will face Salmon Arm.