Penticton erupted for five unanswered second period goals in a 7-3 victory over West Kelowna

Photo: Wayne Moore

The West Kelowna Warriors squandered a strong first period - their best by far of the Okanagan Cup exhibition series.

They moved the puck quickly, used their speed, and crisp, clean breakouts, but fell apart over the final 40 minutes, losing 7-3 to the visiting Penticton Vees Friday at Royal LePage Place.

Trailing 1-0 after the first, the Vees caught fire early, scoring goals 69 seconds apart in the second - part of a six-goal that put the game out of reach.

"We had a good first period, the after that, we got fancy," said head coach Simon Ferguson during a brief post-game interview.

"They played the same game. We did not. We changed the way we played and got real fancy and happy.

"We learned from a team that's really good...they just play consistent."

Carter Wilkie got the Warriors on the board with the only goal of the first. He banged home a rebound during a sequence in which the Warriors buzzed around goaltender Kaeden Lane for close to a minute before being rewarded.

Things turned late in the period when first speedy defenceman Charles-Alexis Legault, then starting goaltender Johnny Derrick left the game with injuries.

Ferguson was unable to provide any updates following the game.

Derrick, who stopped all 11 shots he faced, was able to return to the bench, but didn't see the ice again. Zach Bennett took over, allowing all seven goals on 21 shots.

The Warriors started the second with a lengthy power play, but it was the Vees who struck. Just 16 seconds after leaving the penalty box, Jackson Niedermayer helped create a turnover that led to Jason Marsella's first of the exhibition tournament off a rebound.

A little more than a minute later, Niedermayer got one of his own, tipping home a centering pass on a Vees power play.

Niedermayer put Penticton up two on another power play, jamming the puck home during a wild scramble in front of Bennett.

The Warriors argued Niedermayer pushed Bennett and the puck across the goal line, but to no avail.

Former Warrior Ryan Upson and Owen Murray on another power play closed out the second period scoring.

any hopes the Warriors had of a third period comeback were dashed two minutes in when Tyler Ho, while killing a penalty, stole the puck deep in the Warriors end. His initial shot missed the net, but the rebound came back to the side of the crease, where Ho banged it past Bennett.

Jacob Quillan also scored for Penticton in the third, sandwiched between a pair of goals from Matthew Steinburg.

Several players from both teams were sent to the showers following Steinburg's second goal after a skirmish broke out behind the Penticton net.

Three Warriors and two Vees were handed misconducts for their part in the dust up.

The Vees remain perfect during the Okanagan Cup, sitting with a 7-0 record. The Warriors fell to 3-3-0-1.

The two teams hook up again Saturday night at the SOEC.