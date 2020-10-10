Special teams power Warrior past Salmon Arm Saturday

Photo: Wayne Moore/file

It's said it's not how many, but when that matters most.

It was that way with the West Kelowna Warriors power play Saturday night in Salmon Arm.

After going 0-4 on their first four opportunities with the man advantage, the power play struck hen it was needed most.

Tied 2-2 midway through the third, John Evans, from the top of the right circle spotted Deegan Mofford parked in front of the Salmon Arm net.

Mofford deflected a bullet pass past Riley Kohonick for what proved to be the game winner in a 3-2 victory.

The win snapped a three-game losing streak, moving the Warriors to 3-2-0-1 at the midway point of the 12-game Okanagan Cup.

It was a much different Warriors team than the one head coach Simon Ferguson described as having "too many passengers," Friday night.

Felix Trudeau opened the scoring for the Warriors with his third of the exhibition tournament four minutes into the game. Trudeau came in late on a two-on-two and wired home a hard shot from the slot after Charles-Alexis Legault found him trailing the play.

Salmon Arm got that one back early in the second, but just 39 seconds later, Matthew Steinburg buried his first, deflecting home a centering pass from Nick Ardenaz. The puck appeared to go off Steinburg's stick, then his leg before beating Kohonick.

Drew Bennett beat Johnny Derrick on a breakaway nine minutes into the third, paving the way for Mofford's game winner minutes later.

Derrick was sharp, especially in the third, when he turned away 11 shots, including several good chances late in the third.

The Warriors penalty kill was also sharp Saturday, killing all six penalties they were assessed, including four in the opening period.

The Warriors will face Penticton again next weekend. The teams play Friday at Royal LePage Place, then again Saturday in Penticton.