Salmon Arm edged West Kelowna Warriors 5-4 Friday at RLP

Too many passengers, too many individuals.

That was the assessment of West Kelowna Warriors head coach Simon Ferguson of his team's game in a 5-4 defeat at the hands of the Salmon Arm Silverbacks Friday at Royal LePage Place.

It was a far cry from the effort given by the team a week ago in a pair of thrilling games against the high-flying Penticton Vees.

"They were a hungrier team. They outworked us for periods of time but, in saying that, we outworked them for period of time," said Ferguson.

"They got the bounces and we didn't, but we had far too many passengers."

After the Warriors dominated with a few early power play chances they were unable to convert, the Silverbacks jumped on a juicy giveaway, worked the puck to the slot where Drew Bennett wired home a one-timer past Jay Thomson, who was getting his first start of the exhibition tournament.

Wyllum Deveaux tied it near the end of the period with a deft deflection at the edge of the crease on the Warriors fifth power play of a penalty-filled opening period.

Salmon Arm grabbed all the momentum early in the second, scoring goals two minutes apart to take a two goal lead.

Simon Tassy deflected home a backdoor pass on a Silverbacks power play just 22 seconds into the period before Danny Ciccarello notched his first of three, beating Thomson five-hole after a gorgeous power move off the left wing.

Charles -Alexis Legeault and Ciccarello with his second traded goals later in the period. Ciccarello's second midway through the period spelled the end of the night for Thomson, who allowed four goals on 15 shots.

Ciccarello completed the hat trick early in the third beat Zach Bennett with what proved to be the game winner.

The Warriors made a game of it as Carter Wilkie on a power play and Deveaux with his second with four minutes to go cut the deficit to one.

But, they were unable to find the equalizer.

"They (Salmon Arm) had a tough first weekend, but when you score that first goal and you score the second goal it gives you a lot momentum and a lot of energy on the other side.

"It makes guys do things they wouldn't normally do because they're pressing and they're trying to take over games themselves when that's not the way you do it. You work as a team."

The loss was the Warriors third straight, as their record in the Okanagan Cup falls to 2-2-0-1.

They close out the home-and-home in Salmon Arm Saturday.