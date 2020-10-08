BCHL  

Victory for Vees against the Vernon Vipers with a 4-0 win

Vees shutout against Vipers

The Penticton Vees had a shutout game facing off against the Vernon Vipers on Wednesday night. Their win marks fifth consecutive victory at the South Okanagan Events Centre, with four goals on net, continuing a strong push for the Okanagan Cup. 

Vees forward Quinn Hutson, who has scored in every game except one in the tournament so far, helped the team lead starting off 1-0 lead with his sixth goal of the exhibition schedule. 

Kaeden Lane was in net at the start of the game and had a 18 goal save to keep the shutout.

Roan Clarke was in the Vipers net for the second time in the Okanagan Cup and the 17-year-old stopped 10 of 11 shots in the first 20 minutes. He kept his team down by only one goal into the second period and saved 34 of the 38 shots against net. 

Devlin O’Brien got his third goal of the Okanagan Cup tournament for the Vees, marking that two-zero lead. 

Under five minutes later, Fin Williams tripled the Vees advantage scoring his first Okanagan Cup goal.

In the last period, Matteo Costantini slipped a shot past Clark’s glove for his third goal of the Okanagan Cup to finish the Vees lead to 4-0. 

The Vees (5-0-0-0) and Vipers (0-3-0-0) will face off again on Saturday at Kal Tire Place in Vernon for a 6 p.m. puck drop. The game can be viewed on pay-per-view at HockeyTV.com.

BCHL Interior Division
1xy - Penticton Vees90 pts
2x - Trail Smoke Eaters77 pts
3x - Salmon Arm Silverbacks65 pts
4x - Wenatchee Wild65 pts
5x - Vernon Vipers64 pts
6x - West Kelowna Warriors39 pts
7Merritt Centennials32 pts


