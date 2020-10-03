Penticton edge Warriors for second night in a row, 3-2 in shootout

Photo: Wayne Moore

If this weekend is any indication of what is coming, the West Kelowna Warriors and Penticton Vees will fight tooth and nail throughout the BC Hockey League season.

For the second night in a row, Matteo Costantini scored the game winner, this time in a shootout, as the Vees edged past West Kelowna 3-2 in an entertaining game at Royal LePage Place Saturday.

As was the case 24 hours earlier in the South Okanagan, the Warriors battled back from a 2-1 deficit to tie it in the second.

John Evans notched the game-tying goal, his second of the night.

Penticton carried much of the play early in the second, but the longest extended action inside the Penticton blueline led to the game-tying effort.

The Warriors were able to keep the puck in, eventually working it to the slot where Evans wired a wrist shot past Yaniv Perets, just inside the right post.

West Kelowna opened the scoring with their first power play goals in 18 opportunities. With the Vees down two men, defenceman Tyson Jugnaugh appeared to look off a defencer from the low slot, sending a perfedt backdoor pass to Evans whose one-timer from the left circle found the empty side past Perets.

The Vees responded on a two-man advantage of their own four minutes later when Quinn Hutson tapped home a cross crease pass from Costantini. On the ensuing five-on-four advantage, Costantini gave the Vees a one-goal lead with a wrist shot from the left circle that beat Zach Bennett to the glove side.

Warriors head coach Simon Ferguson says the Warriors started slow before picking up their game.

"I didn't like our first 10 minutes, then I thought we turned it around," said Ferguson.

"After we scored we kind of let off the gas pedal, and let them take the game to us. I thought our better guys turned it around and really showed some good compete and good effort."

After the Warriors tied it, they were able to put more pressure on the Vees back end. They continued that in the third, but were unable to find the go ahead goal.

Ferguson says they were able to make a few defensive zone adjustments between the second and third period, which he says helped turn things around in the third.

Penticton had the better chances in overtime, but were unable to beat Bennett.

Hutson also scored for the Vees in the shootout while Warriors Elan Bar Lev Wise notched one for the Warriors.

Perets stopped Evans on a deke to end it.

The Warriors will face the Salmon Arm Silverbacks next weekend in games five and six of the Okanagan Cup.

The teams meet Friday night at Royal LePage Place and Saturday in Salmon Arm.