Warriors power play again stymied in one-goal loss in Penticton

Photo: Cherie Morgan/Cherie Morgan Photography Yaniv Perets makes one of his 31 saves with Connor Joyce looking on.

Matteo Costantini snapped a 2-2 tie six minutes into the third period and the Penticton Vees held on for a 3-2 victory over the West Kelowna Warriors Friday at the SOEC.

Both teams entered the night with perfect records after sweeping opening weekend games in the 12-game, four-team Okanagan Challenge Cup series.

Yaniv Perets turned away 31 shots, including 16 during a frantic third period as the Warriors did everything but find the equalizer.

Penticton jumped out on top early as Ethan Martini banged a rebound past Johnny Derrick just 3:47 into the contest.

It was the only goal of the opening frame.

The Warriors clawed their back in the second, outscoring the Vees 2-1 in the middle frame.

Tyson Jugnauth scored his first of the exhibition tournament near the eight minute mark, jumping in from the blueline to beat Perets from the high slot.

Tristan Amonte restored the one-goal lead 1:09 later, but a shorthanded marker from Elan Bar Lev Wise in the dying seconds, the second shorthanded marker for the Warriors in consecutive games, putt West Kelowna back on even terms.

It stayed that way until Costantini circled into the slot and beat Derrick blocker side.

Once again, the power play was the Warriors nemesis. They went 0-7 with the man advantage, and have now failed to score on all 17 chances over the first three games.

The bright side was the penalty kill which kept Penticton at bay on their five chances and contributed a goal. The Warriors have given up just one goal on the power play, that when they were two men short.

The Warriors outshot Penticton 33-31 on the evening.

The two teams hook up again Saturday night at Royal LePage Place.