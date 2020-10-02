Warriors and Vees face off in home and home series this weekend

Photo: Wayne Moore/file

The West Kelowna Warriors will get an idea just where they are in their development as a team when they face the powerful Penticton Vees in a pair of weekend games.

While it's still very early in the exhibition season, the Vees flexed their muscles with a pair of wins last weekend to kick off the four-team Okanagan Challenge Cup series, dispatching of Salmon Arm 7-0 and 8-2.

The Warriors also got off to a hot start, sweeping away Vernon 4-1 and 2-1 last weekend.

"You're always going up against one of the top teams in the league when you're playing Penticton. It will be a good measuring stick for us to see where we are as a team," said Warriors head coach Simon Ferguson.

"You know you're always going to get their best, and they always have really good starts."

Ferguson says he hasn't seen much of the Vees on tape but, what he does know is they play with a lot of speed and have a lot of skill.

"We're going to have to outwork them at every moment. If we want to get into a skill competition, I don't know if we win it.

"We want to play within our structure and play our game."

Ferguson says he was pleased with the results from the opening weekend against the Vipers, but says there are some parts of the process that need improvement.

One area that got some attention at practice this week was the power play that went 0-10 against the Vipers.

Despite the lack of results, Ferguson said he wasn't that disappointed with their play with the man advantage.

"You do have to give credit to their goalies because i thought they made some outstanding saves on the power play that probably could have been goals in any other scenario," said Ferguson.

"I didn't think it was as bad as the results showed, but we put some work into it for sure."

The Warriors came out of last weekend's action injury-free, and expect to have their full compliment of players available for the weekend.

The two teams take to the ice Friday in Penticton and Saturday back at Royal LePage Place.

As was the case last weekend, and will be for the foreseeable future, fans will not be allowed inside the building.