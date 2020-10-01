Shaw TV will broadcast 13 Okanagan Cup games this fall

Photo: Contributed

With fans are not yet allowed inside BC Hockey League arenas, Shaw TV has stepped up to ensure fans in the interior can watch a select number of games on the big screen

Shaw announced it will telecast 13 games featuring Interior Division teams competing for the Okanagan Challenge Cup.

These include 11 round robin tournament games, the 1 vs. 4 semi-final and the championship game.

Shaw's broadcast schedule begins with Saturday's tilt at Royal LePage Place between the West Kelowna Warriors and Penticton Vees.

The Warriors will be featured in seven games, Vernon and Salmon Arm six each, and Penticton three times.

Fans of each team are still able to watch, or listen to games not available through Shaw through their local team broadcasts.

The four teams are each playing a 12-game round robin tournament through the finals in mid-November.

The tournament serves as an exhibition season for teams as they work toward an anticipated return to play Dec. 1.

While the BCHL is hoping it will be able to have some fans in buildings once the regular season starts, the league has stated it is prepared to play a season with, or without fans.