The Penticton Vees have traded newcomer defender Tanner Komzak to the Cowichan Valley Capitals in exchange for future considerations.

Komzak, 17, had joined the Vees this summer after spending a previous season with the Langley Rivermen.

He produced a goal and three assists for four points in his rookie season of Junior hockey.

The Vees would like to thank Tanner for his contributions to the organization and City of Penticton.