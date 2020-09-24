163255
151090
BCHL  

Penticton Vees sign new assistant captain

Vees nab new asst. captain

- | Story: 311578

The Penticton Vees have a new leader in their midst as forward Matteo Constantini joins the team as assistant captain for the 2020/21 season. 

Costantini, 17, is set to begin his first season in Penticton after an excellent year with the Buffalo Jr. Sabres of the Ontario Junior Hockey League.

He produced 36 goals and 32 assists for 68 points in just 50 games over the 2019/20 campaign while adding two goals and eight assists for 10 points in six playoff games. 

He was the OJHL’s Rookie of the Year, and is also eligible for this year’s NHL Entry Draft, ranking 96th amongst North American skaters from the NHL’s Central Scouting department. 

Costantini also secured his collegiate future, committing to the University of North Dakota a week ago.

Typos News Tips Forums


More BCHL articles

162508

Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BCHL News > Send us your news tips >



BCHL Interior Division
1xy - Penticton Vees90 pts
2x - Trail Smoke Eaters77 pts
3x - Salmon Arm Silverbacks65 pts
4x - Wenatchee Wild65 pts
5x - Vernon Vipers64 pts
6x - West Kelowna Warriors39 pts
7Merritt Centennials32 pts


162394


Hockey Links



162299



Cover your team's games! Write up a story and email us [email protected] for publication here.


162165



161329
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
162463
162225