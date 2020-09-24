Penticton Vees sign new assistant captain

Photo: Contributed

The Penticton Vees have a new leader in their midst as forward Matteo Constantini joins the team as assistant captain for the 2020/21 season.

Costantini, 17, is set to begin his first season in Penticton after an excellent year with the Buffalo Jr. Sabres of the Ontario Junior Hockey League.

He produced 36 goals and 32 assists for 68 points in just 50 games over the 2019/20 campaign while adding two goals and eight assists for 10 points in six playoff games.

He was the OJHL’s Rookie of the Year, and is also eligible for this year’s NHL Entry Draft, ranking 96th amongst North American skaters from the NHL’s Central Scouting department.

Costantini also secured his collegiate future, committing to the University of North Dakota a week ago.