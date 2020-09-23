Four interior teams will play a seven week series beginning Friday

Photo: Contributed

The four Okanagan and Shuswap teams in the BC Hockey League will have something tangible to play for during what the league is calling "extended training camp."

The West Kelowna Warriors, Penticton Vees, Vernon Vipers and Salmon Arm Silverbacks will play a 12-game series over seven weeks, beginning Friday night.

Games will mostly be played on weekends, culminating with the championship game for the Okanagan Cup Saturday, Nov. 14.

Teams will face each other four times over the course of the tournament.

This, and several other tournaments are taking place across the BCHL, as teams look to keep their players engaged and together prior to the start of the regular season, expected at the beginning of December.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions limiting the number of people who can attend events, fans will not be allowed in the buildings on game nights.

The 50 person maximum includes players, coaches and both on and off ice officials.

“We are very excited to be back playing games again and not just exhibition games, these are meaningful games”, said Warriors president Chris Laurie.

“The Okanagan Cup will have four strong rivals competing hard for a unique title. It is unfortunate our fans won’t be permitted in the building to support our team, but all of our games will be broadcasted online on HockeyTV and some on Shaw TV.

"Game highlights will be posted on our website and social media platforms following the games.”

Teams have already concluded a training camp and, for the most part, have trimmed their numbers at, or near the 25 player limit.

The tournament begins this Friday night with the Warriors hosting Vernon and Salmon Arm entertaining Penticton.