BCHL releases schedule for the 2020-21 exhibition season

BCHL ready for exhibition

The BC Hockey League has released its schedule for the 2020-21 exhibition season, leading up to the start of the regular season in early December.

As part of the league’s extended training camp, the schedule will feature competition between BCHL teams within a cohort of four.

“We believe it’s important to have our players playing meaningful games during this extended period before the start of our regular season, in order to stay engaged and game-ready leading into December,” said BCHL executive director Steven Cocker. “Our teams are working within the guidelines to provide our players with a high level of development on and off the ice.”

The first games will be played on Sept. 25, and will feature Penticton versus Salmon Arm and Vernon at West Kelowna.

Compared to past years the exhibition season will be expanded, with over 100 games scheduled across the league. Some teams will start play as early as Sep. 25, while others will delay until October and November, depending on their training camp model.

