West Kelowna Warriors roster 3 players following training camp

Three hopefuls turned enough heads during last week's training camp to be added to the West Kelowna Warriors roster.

The team announced Monday forwards Damon Jugnauth and Felix Trudeau and goaltender Jay Thomson will remain with the Warriors this season.

Jugnauth, 17, the older cousin of Warriors defenceman Tyson Jugnauth, spent the past two seasons with Edge prep in Calgary.

He scored 12 goals and 27 assists in 36 games.

“Damon provides a high level of compete, speed and has a great shot”, said Warriors head coach Simon Ferguson. “Damon was a clear stand out at our ID camp and I can’t wait to see what he does this season.”

Trudeau, also 17, spent last season with Northwood School in Lake Placid, NY., where he scored 30 goals and 35 assists in 55 games.

“I think Felix is going to be an exciting player for fans to watch this season. He plays with speed, has excellent hockey IQ and a natural ability to put the puck in the net," said Ferguson.

Thomson, 19, spent last season with Calgary in the AJHL.

“Jay is a goaltender who is technically very sound and has an exceptional work ethic.”, said Ferguson.

“Jay has come to West Kelowna looking for an opportunity in camp and has earned a spot through his play this past weekend.”