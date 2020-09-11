Vees announce their new leadership team ahead of the Friday night intrasquad game

Photo: Penticton Vees

The Penticton Vees Junior ‘A’ Hockey Club has announced their leadership group ahead of the 2020/21 season, including the Peaches Cup intersquad game Friday evening which fans can watch online.

The game will be available, free to watch on the HockeyTV website. The puck drops at 5:30 p.m.

“We look forward to having our players in a game environment and even more thrilled that we can broadcast for free on HockeyTV,” Fred Harbinson, the Vees president, general manager and head coach said in a press release. “This will allow for all of Vees Nation to get a first-hand look at this year’s talent.”

The team will be starting off the season with Fin Williams as the team captain. Williams will be joined by assistant captains Tyler Ho, Jackson Niedermayer and Ethan Martini in the leadership group.

“We are fortunate to have been able to assemble a strong leadership group,” Harbinson said.

The four on the leadership team have a combined 493 career regular season games in Junior hockey and 87 career playoff games across their Junior hockey careers.

“Each will bring a different element that is necessary to have a positive impact on our team. I have complete confidence Fin will carry on the tradition of great Vees captains in the past.”

Williams has a vast amount of experience, and is a BC Hockey League champion, joining the Spruce Kings for the team’s run during the 2019 playoffs. The 17-year old stands 6’0”, and weighs in at 190-pounds. The forward player got into 8 BCHL playoff games while suiting up for six Doyle Cup games and six games at the National Junior ‘A’ Championship, playing until the tournament’s final game. The North Vancouver, BC product produced 11 goals and 20 assists for 31 points in 40 games during his 16-year-old campaign a season ago.

“It’s been so exciting for me to be around everyone within the Vees organization over the last couple weeks,”Williams said in a press release. “I’ve been so impressed by all my new teammates on and off the ice so to be named captain for such a special group is something that is a huge honour. I’m excited to help represent a program with such a rich history.”

Assistant captain Ho is 20 years old and returns for his second season in Penticton after being brought in by the Vees early in the 2019/20 campaign. The Surrey, BC born player suited up for 42 games during the regular season, potting 13 goals and 11 assists for 24 points in that span while producing four goals and five points in five playoff games with the Vees a season ago.

“I’m extremely honoured to be able to represent this team in being named an assistant captain,” Ho said in the press release. “Following in the footsteps of former captains and leaders of this team makes wearing a letter extremely prideful and I will do my best to help Fin and our leadership group guide this team on and off the ice.”

Niedermayer is entering his third season in the Peach City at 19 years old, while enjoying a breakout offensive season in the 2019/20 run. The Penticton-born player registered 23 goals and 22 assists for 45 points in 52 games played as well as providing two goals and six points in five playoff games. Niedermayer returns as the longest permanent Vee heading into the new season.

“Going into my third season in Penticton, I’m excited to have the chance to build on the winning culture that has been established here and provide leadership with my experience,” Niedermayer stated in the press release. “We have a lot of different voices in the dressing room and a group that is very strong. I’m happy to work alongside Fin, Tyler and Ethan as an assistant captain this season.”

Last on the leadership docket is Martini, who enters his second season with the team after his acquisition during the offseason and made immediate dividends on the ice and in the dressing room. The 20 year old Trail, BC player scored a goal and five assists for six points in 40 games played during the season and brings over 200 games of Junior hockey experience with him into the 2020/21 season.

“I’m really looking forward to adding my experience into our leadership group this season,” Martini said in the press release. “We had a strong group of leaders a season ago and with all of our returning core from last season, including myself, we will look to build off of that and make sure that everyone in the dressing room has a voice, no matter if they wear a letter or not.”

Fans will get their first look at new team line up in intrasquad action Friday.