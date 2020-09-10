Some semblance of normal as the west Kelowna Warriors open training camp

It's not your typical training camp...after all, in a COVID-19 world, nothing is typical.

But, while physical distancing and other safety protocols are evident, the sights, the sounds and the smells of the rink scream hockey!

And, while a possible return to regular season play is almost three months away, the BC Hockey League's West Kelowna Warriors hit the ice at Royal LePage Place this week for the start of training camp.

"These guys have been waiting all summer long for this,' said Warriors head coach Simon Ferguson between sessions Thursday.

"If they were at home right now they would be skating on their own. They would be doing everything they are doing here, just without the group around them.

"So, bringing them here and getting our group together and having an early start, it allows them to have a sense of normalcy as well. Through that time we are planning a number of different events, and I think the kids are just excited to have that sense of normalcy back."

He said plans are also in the works for an exhibition series.

Ferguson said he believes it's important to get the players and team together if, for no other reason, than their well being and mental health.

"I think it's real important," he says.

"Every sport right across needs to get going and needs to get open because it's so important to each of these kids mental health. When you see the smiles on their faces as they walk into the room. It's a vital part of our society."

As for the on ice product, Ferguson says it's only been two days, but he's happy with what he's seen so far.

"We wanted to increase our speed as well. We wanted to be hard to play against and we want to have a good culture in the room.

"All those aspects we addressed this off season. First two days of camp, while we're still a ways away, we like what we see so far."