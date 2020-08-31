160553
BCHL  

Former NHLer Josh Gorges joins West Kelowna Warriors coaching staff

Gorges joins Warriors

Former NHLer and Kelowna Rockets star Josh Gorges has been named director of player development for the BCHL's West Kelowna Warriors.

Gorges spent 13 years with the San Jose Sharks, Montreal Canadians and Buffalo Sabres of the NHL after making a name for himself as a defenceman with the Rockets in the WHL.

"We are excited to have Josh on board," says Warriors head coach Simon Ferguson. 

"He brings 13 years of NHL experience as well as various coaching and development knowledge. He will be working with our players, both on and off the ice, and they will all benefit a lot from the opportunity to learn from a professional of his calibre.”

"I'm just really excited to be back working in the game of hockey and help bring that championship mentality back to the Warriors organization," said Gorges. "I hope to make an impact here using my experience I have gained playing this game and help develop these young players into professionals and help them develop their skills – but probably more importantly, the mental side of the game and hockey IQ."

Gorges and the rest of the Warriors coaching staff are preparing for training camp, starting soon. 

