West Kelowna Warriors acquire d-man from Trail

Warriors add Pow to lineup

The West Kelowna Warriors have swung a deal with division-rival Trail.

The Warriors announced Thursday they have acquired 20-year-old defenceman Kyle Pow from the Smoke Eaters.

Pow spent last season with the Smoke Eaters, Fort McMurray Oil Barons (AJHL) and Winnipeg Ice (WHL).

In 41 games, Pow had two goals, four assists and 145 penalty minutes. Prior to that, he played parts of two seasons with the Kelowna Rockets.

“We look forward to adding Kyle to our lineup”, said Warriors head coach Simon Ferguson. “Kyle is a force on the back end and should complement our roster nicely heading into this season."

