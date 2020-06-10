Penticton Vees announce forward trade deal with Prince George

Photo: Jack Murray Vees forward Darwin Lakoduk has been traded to the Prince George Spruce Kings

The Penticton Vees have announced a trade of forward Darwin Lakoduk to the Prince George Spruce Kings in exchange for future considerations.

Lakoduk, 20, came to the Vees for the final 34 games of the 2019/20 season after being acquired from the Victoria Grizzlies and had six goals and five assists during his time in Penticton.

“Darwin was a huge reason we had success last season,” said president, general manager and head coach Fred Harbinson.

“He is going to be missed on the ice and in the locker room. Unfortunately, our abundance of 20-year-olds placed me in a situation where we had no choice but to move him.”

The Vees would like to thank Darwin for his time with the organization and his contributions to the team and the City of Penticton.