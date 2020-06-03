BCHL bring in new rules and penalties around player safety

Photo: Wayne Moore/file

The BC Hockey League has brought in new penalties and harsher suspensions for on-ice incidents in the upcoming 2020-2021 season.

In a series of meetings, the league's board of governors approved three new measures and, through the newly established Department of Player Safety, will review all accumulative penalties that fall within the Junior A Supplement to ensure the correct assessment at ice level was called on the play.

New penalties revolve around fighting, slew foots and blindside hits that do not target the head.

The league will crack down on repeat offenders when it comes to fighting. Players will now receive an automatic suspension following their second fight. The previous threshold was after the fourth fight during a season.

Suspensions will increase with further fights. There will also be a zero-tolerance stance on instigator and aggressor penalties, both receiving suspensions on first offence and will significantly increase on accumulation.

Specific wording has also been added to Rule 6.3 which addresses hits outside an opponents line of sight.

"Any hit that occurs from a player’s blindside, meaning outside a 90-degree angle of their line of vision, with significant force, will be called charging. Addressing this type of hit with a minor, major and game misconduct or match penalty, will allow the DOPS an opportunity to review the hit for further possible discipline," the league stated.

Players committing a slew foot will be assessed an automatic double minor, or match penalty, depending on the severity of the incident. A match penalty will be assessed if a player is injured as a result of the incident.

The league has also made it mandatory for teams to have a portable defibrillator on hand in case of an emergency involving a player or team staff member. These will be required at every game, practice and team event.

As the league plans for a new season, just when that season will remains in question.

The BCHL has formed a return-to-play task force, which will prepare various scenarios on how, and when the league could resume play.

The task force is working closely with provincial health officers to develop return-to-play guidelines and safety measures.

“Once we are told we are allowed to resume play from Hockey Canada and the Provincial Government, we want to make sure we are ready to go,” said BCHL executive director of competition and events, Steven Cocker.

“This involves planning for several different scenarios, including start dates and attendance capacities, as directed by the health authorities. Creating the task force allows us to be as prepared as possible for a safe return to play, whenever we get the green light.”