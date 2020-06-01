Future considerations from earlier deals made known

Photo: Contributed

The West Kelowna Warriors have announced players it has received as part of deals made toward the end of last season.

The Warriors received "future considerations" as part of deals made with Cowichan Valley (Austin Chorney), Nanaimo (Brandon Dent) and Coquitlam (Wyatt Head).

The Warriors will receive 6'2" power forward Zach Brooks to complete the deal for Chorney. Brooks, 18, spent the past two seasons with the Capitals.

In 60 games last season, Brooks scored 13 goals and added 17 assists.

“Zach brings much needed size and speed to our lineup alongside having a great skill set," said head coach Simon Ferguson.

Nineteen-year-old goaltender Zach Bennett comes to West Kelowna to complete the Dent deal with the Clippers.

In 17 games last season, the Winnipeg native posted a 2.49 goals against average and a .927 save percentage.

"Zach brings experience and has been a top goalie everywhere he has played," said Ferguson.

"We feel with (Johnny) Derrick and Bennett we have the potential to have the best goalie duo in the league."

The Warriors also receive the junior rights to 6'1" forward Adam Trotman to complete the Head transaction.

Trotman has been accepted to play at Queen's University, but the Warriors say they are open to him returning to the BCHL if he chooses to.

“This is a strong, veteran trio. They are high-character individuals who will certainly bring leadership and compete to the group.” said team president Chris Laurie

“We are pleased with how our roster is shaping up. There’s been a lot of hard work behind the scenes by ownership, staff, and players.”