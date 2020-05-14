156834
BCHL  

Boston native Phil Tresca commits to Warriors for 2020-2021

Forward commits to Warriors

- | Story: 300051

While the on-ice product is in limbo, the West Kelowna Warriors continue the business of assembling a roster for 2021.

The Warriors Thursday announced they have a commitment from 18-year-old forward Phil Tresca.

Tresca, a native of Boston, had 10 goals and 28 points in 28 games with USHS Prep, The Rivers School.

“We are very excited to have Phil join the Warriors,” said Warriors head coach Simon Ferguson. 

“Phil is a highly touted prospect. He brings  a solid 200 foot game, great IQ and speed up front”. 

Tresca is committed to Yale University(NCAA) and was ranked 210th in the NHL Central Scouting midterm rankings. 

“I chose the BCHL because of the league’s great reputation for development and I feel that it’s fast, offensive style will complement my game,” said Tresca.

He'll join teammate and defenceman Pat Lawn, who committed to the Warriors earlier this spring.

“Pat is a good friend of mine and a great defenseman. We first started playing together years ago with the Boston Junior Eagles, where I also got to know Connor Joyce and Jack Cronin.

"Pat and I have played a lot of hockey together over the past four years at Rivers and I can’t wait to pick up right where we left off in West Kelowna.”  

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More BCHL articles

154547

Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BCHL News > Send us your news tips >



BCHL Interior Division
1xy - Penticton Vees90 pts
2x - Trail Smoke Eaters77 pts
3x - Salmon Arm Silverbacks65 pts
4x - Wenatchee Wild65 pts
5x - Vernon Vipers64 pts
6x - West Kelowna Warriors39 pts
7Merritt Centennials32 pts


156675


Hockey Links



156875



Cover your team's games! Write up a story and email us [email protected] for publication here.


157482



Support Local Media
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada