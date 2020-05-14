Boston native Phil Tresca commits to Warriors for 2020-2021

Photo: Contributed Phil Tresca

While the on-ice product is in limbo, the West Kelowna Warriors continue the business of assembling a roster for 2021.

The Warriors Thursday announced they have a commitment from 18-year-old forward Phil Tresca.

Tresca, a native of Boston, had 10 goals and 28 points in 28 games with USHS Prep, The Rivers School.

“We are very excited to have Phil join the Warriors,” said Warriors head coach Simon Ferguson.

“Phil is a highly touted prospect. He brings a solid 200 foot game, great IQ and speed up front”.

Tresca is committed to Yale University(NCAA) and was ranked 210th in the NHL Central Scouting midterm rankings.

“I chose the BCHL because of the league’s great reputation for development and I feel that it’s fast, offensive style will complement my game,” said Tresca.

He'll join teammate and defenceman Pat Lawn, who committed to the Warriors earlier this spring.

“Pat is a good friend of mine and a great defenseman. We first started playing together years ago with the Boston Junior Eagles, where I also got to know Connor Joyce and Jack Cronin.

"Pat and I have played a lot of hockey together over the past four years at Rivers and I can’t wait to pick up right where we left off in West Kelowna.”