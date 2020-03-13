BCHL cancels rest of the season, players heading home

Photo: Dale Cory

The Penticton Vees are devastated after a final decision handed down to completely cancel the BCHL championship.

With a first round draft pick in Jay O'Brien, and the sons of five former NHL'ers in the line-up, there was a lot of excitement over the team's potential to challenge for a league title.

One day after suspending play, the BCHL announced Friday afternoon it had officially cancelled the rest of the season.

“It’s just kind of a numb moment. You don’t know what to say or feel. Our guys were extremely disappointed. It’s not easy having to look 20-year-olds in the eyes and say, guess what, we’re done,” said Vees president, general manager and head coach Fred Harbinson.

“As a coach, at the end of the year you either win a championship, or you talk to the group after you lose a tough game or a series. This one was totally unchartered waters for me.”

The team won the Interior Division title for the ninth-straight year, and disposed of West Kelowna in the opening round of the playoffs.

The Vees were scheduled to host Vernon in the first two games of the Interior Division semifinal this weekend at South Okanagan Events Centre, expecting in excess of 7,000 fans in the building for games Friday and Saturday.

Harbinson will meet with the players again Saturday to conduct exit interviews. Within the next few days players will head back home. For most, their time as a Penticton Vee has officially come to an end.

Still in question is Penticton’s host status for the 2021 Centennial Cup.

The 2020 event was to take place in Portage La Prairie, Manitoba in two months.

With the 2019-20 season cancelled, the CJHL will have to make some decisions on host cities moving forward.

“We ask for patience from our fans on how things are going to work. Next week, we’ll pick up the pieces from the business side and get ready for next year, and also, find out what the next step is with the Centennial Cup,” stressed Harbinson.

“At the end of the day we will have hockey back here at some point. Vees nation will be strong. These young men will all go on to do great things. It’s been a tough few days. But we’ll all find a way to push through it.”