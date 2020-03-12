Covid-19 has hockey officials discussing continuation of season

Dale Cory

The continuation of the BCHL playoffs may be in jeopardy as Hockey Canada meets with leagues across the country Thursday to discuss a response to the COVID-19 threat.

It was practice as usual Thursday morning at South Okanagan Events Centre, but the potential loss of a playoff run is looming over the Penticton Vees.

They are preparing for their BCHL second round series against arch-rival Vernon Friday in Penticton. But as major sports leagues around North America including the NHL announce the suspension of their games, Vees head coach and general manager Fred Harbinson said he expects a meeting with Hockey Canada Thursday afternoon will discuss the future of the season.

“We’re seeing all over the world right now what’s going on. It’s something we can’t control right now. Obviously we try to educate our players on what’s happening and take whatever precautions you can,” Harbinson said prior to the team’s 10:30 a.m. workout.

“As far as having big groups of people and that sort of thing, I guess we’ll find out soon enough if we’ll be allowed to play, and if the government steps in. It’s tough, because there’s a lot of things in the game you can control as a player and as a coach. This is one of those ones that you can’t.”

At this point, his plan is keeping an open mind.

“There’s a lot of things that could go on. We could move on as normal and nothing changes. Maybe today they make a decision at a league level that they’re going to shorten the series to a best of five. Or they could say we’re shutting it down for good, or just suspending it and buying some time,” Harbinson explained.

“There’s a lot of different options that go in. And of course, there’s repercussions that come out of all of it. First and foremost is the health of the community.”

In the meantime, it’s business as usual for the team.

“We’re going to have a good practice today and prepare as if we're playing tomorrow night and that the series is going to go on,” summarized Harbinson.

If the league goes ahead with its playoff schedule, the Vees will face the Vipers in Game 1 Friday at 7 p.m. at the South Okanagan Events Centre.