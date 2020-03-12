CJHL officials have cancelled all junior hockey in light of COVID-19

Dale Cory

UPDATE: 6:05 p.m.

It's bad news for those who were looking forward to the BCHL playoff action between rivals Penticton Vees and Vernon Vipers.

The Canadian Junior Hockey League has cancelled all games and "hockey-related activity" across the country, which includes the BCHL playoffs, due to the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Thursday afternoon, the CJHL posted to their website that all of its 10 member league's playoffs, its four regional championships, and the Centennial Cup Canadian National Junior A Championship scheduled to take place in May in Portage la Prairie, Manitoba have all been cancelled, until further notice.

"Following in-depth deliberations with our executive board and each of the commissioners/presidents, along with consultations with medical experts, as well as Hockey Canada, the decision has been made to put a hold on the season for the time being,” said CJHL president Brent Ladds.

“We will continue to stay abreast of the situation as it evolves and we will provide further updates as they become available."

The announcement means the first game of the second-round playoff series between the Penticton Vees and the Vernon Vipers on Friday has been cancelled.

ORIGINAL: 12:55 p.m.

The continuation of the BCHL playoffs may be in jeopardy as Hockey Canada meets with leagues across the country Thursday to discuss a response to the COVID-19 threat.

It was practice as usual Thursday morning at South Okanagan Events Centre, but the potential loss of a playoff run is looming over the Penticton Vees.

They are preparing for their BCHL second round series against arch-rival Vernon Friday in Penticton. But as major sports leagues around North America including the NHL announce the suspension of their games, Vees head coach and general manager Fred Harbinson said he expects a meeting with Hockey Canada Thursday afternoon will discuss the future of the season.

“We’re seeing all over the world right now what’s going on. It’s something we can’t control right now. Obviously we try to educate our players on what’s happening and take whatever precautions you can,” Harbinson said prior to the team’s 10:30 a.m. workout.

“As far as having big groups of people and that sort of thing, I guess we’ll find out soon enough if we’ll be allowed to play, and if the government steps in. It’s tough, because there’s a lot of things in the game you can control as a player and as a coach. This is one of those ones that you can’t.”

At this point, his plan is keeping an open mind.

“There’s a lot of things that could go on. We could move on as normal and nothing changes. Maybe today they make a decision at a league level that they’re going to shorten the series to a best of five. Or they could say we’re shutting it down for good, or just suspending it and buying some time,” Harbinson explained.

“There’s a lot of different options that go in. And of course, there’s repercussions that come out of all of it. First and foremost is the health of the community.”

In the meantime, it’s business as usual for the team.

“We’re going to have a good practice today and prepare as if we're playing tomorrow night and that the series is going to go on,” summarized Harbinson.

If the league goes ahead with its playoff schedule, the Vees will face the Vipers in Game 1 Friday at 7 p.m. at the South Okanagan Events Centre.