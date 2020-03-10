West Kelowna Warriors head coach signs 2-year extension

Photo: Tami Quan Photography

The West Kelowna Warriors and bench boss Simon Ferguson have agreed to a two-year contract extension. He has now officially named head coach of the club, after stepping in as the interim head coach on January 1. Since Ferguson took over, the Warriors were 9-10-1-1, and clinched a playoff berth.

"Simon has been a pleasure to work with and he did a tremendous job turning our season around," says President Chris Laurie. "We were a difficult team to play against down the stretch and Simon has established the culture we want here in West Kelowna."

Ferguson lifted the Warriors from last place into the playoffs, and did so with one of the league's youngest rosters. He has already done recruiting for next year, landing some key prospects.

"I’m very excited to be back in West Kelowna," says Ferguson. "We want to continue to build off what we started back in January."

The Warriors will be back on April 17-19 for the spring prospect camp.