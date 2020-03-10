153252
153550
BCHL  

West Kelowna Warriors head coach signs 2-year extension

Warriors coach here to stay

- | Story: 279128

The West Kelowna Warriors and bench boss Simon Ferguson have agreed to a two-year contract extension. He has now officially named head coach of the club, after stepping in as the interim head coach on January 1. Since Ferguson took over, the Warriors were 9-10-1-1, and clinched a playoff berth.

"Simon has been a pleasure to work with and he did a tremendous job turning our season around," says President Chris Laurie. "We were a difficult team to play against down the stretch and Simon has established the culture we want here in West Kelowna."

Ferguson lifted the Warriors from last place into the playoffs, and did so with one of the league's youngest rosters. He has already done recruiting for next year, landing some key prospects.

"I’m very excited to be back in West Kelowna," says Ferguson. "We want to continue to build off what we started back in January."

The Warriors will be back on April 17-19 for the spring prospect camp.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More BCHL articles

153558

Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BCHL News > Send us your news tips >



BCHL Interior Division
1xy - Penticton Vees90 pts
2x - Trail Smoke Eaters77 pts
3x - Salmon Arm Silverbacks65 pts
4x - Wenatchee Wild65 pts
5x - Vernon Vipers64 pts
6x - West Kelowna Warriors39 pts
7Merritt Centennials32 pts


143436


Hockey Links



153221



Cover your team's games! Write up a story and email us [email protected] for publication here.


153357



152411
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
150923