Penticton and Vernon will battle in the second round of the playoffs

Photo: Cherie Morgan

Hockey fans, get set for one heck of a battle.

It will be Penticton and Vernon meeting in the second round of the BCHL playoffs.

The Vees and Vipers will be meeting in the playoffs for the first time since 2017.

The Best of Seven Interior Division Semifinal series begins Friday, March 13 at the South Okanagan Events Centre.

Penticton finished the regular season with a 5-1-0-1 record against Vernon in their seven-game season series.

Games will take place March 13 and 14 at the South Okanagan Events Centre, before the series shifts to Kal Tire Place in Vernon for games March 16 and 18.

The Vees eliminated West Kelowna in five games in the opening round, while the Vipers also needed just five games to dispose of Wenatchee.

Full second round schedule:

Game #1: Friday, March 13th @ South Okanagan Events Centre (7:00 PM)

Game #2: Saturday, March 14th @ South Okanagan Events Centre (7:00 PM)

Game #3: Monday, March 16th @ Kal Tire Place (7:00 PM)

Game #4: Wednesday, March 18th @ Kal Tire Place (7:00 PM)

*Game #5: Friday, March 20th @ South Okanagan Events Centre (7:00 PM)

*Game #6: Saturday, March 21st @ Kal Tire Place (7:00 PM)

*Game #7: Monday, March 23rd @ South Okanagan Events Centre (7:00 PM)

* - If Necessary

Tickets are on sale for the second round and available for purchase at the Valley First Box Office as well as online at ValleyFirstTix.com.