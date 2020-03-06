Pavel Novak scored twice as the Rockets beat Seattle 6-0 Friday

Photo: Wayne Moore

The Kelowna Rockets have known for some time they'd be playing for the Memorial Cup.

But, it took them until game 61 of the regular season to officially punch their ticket to the post season.

The Rockets got a pair of goals from Pavel Novak and 19 saves from Roman Basran in a convincing 6-0 victory over the visiting Seattle Thunderbirds before 4,733 fans at Prospera Place.

It wasn't his two goals that had people talking after the game, but a devastating hit Novak took at centre ice late in the game from towering defenceman Cade McNelly.

Novak had his head down as he was speeding through the neutral zone. When he looked up, McNally, who has a five inch and 25 pound advantage, jumped into Novak.

Rookie Elias Carmichael came to Novak's aid, dropping the gloves with the T-Birds penalty minute leader.

"Good on him. He's just that type of kid...he's awesome," said forward Kyle Topping.

"The boys love him. He's a pretty strong 16-year-old, so the boys weren't too surprised. But, it really shows his character."

As for Novak, head coach Kris Mallette says he's fine.

"Hard hit by a big guy. He just lost his wind a little bit, but he's good," said Mallette."

The Rockets jumped on Seattle early, and were rewarded when former T-Bird Matthew Wedman's pass from a sharp angle deflected in off goaltender Roddy Ross' pad.

Ethan Ernst made it 2-0 before the end of the period when he skated out from the corner into the left circle and wired home his seventh of the campaign.

The Rockets put it away with three more in the second.

Novak blasted home his team-leading 23rd with a one-timer from the left faceoff circle with the Rockets enjoying a two-man advantage.,

Devin Steffler notched his first of the season when his wrist shot from the left point deflected off a Seattle defenceman's skate. Alex Swetlikoff chased Ross from the net, beating the Seattle netminder high to the glove side as he cut through the slot.

Novak closed out the scoring in the third.

Topping, who has been playing some of his best hockey in a Kelowna uniform of late, picked up three assists.

Despite dominating the T-Birds for much of the night, Mallette says he wasn't completely happy.

He says playing in these types of games when you have success early can be tough.

"I thought we got a little loose as the game progressed, but I'm sure it was fun for the fans to watch," he said.

"We want to play a certain way...and I thought we got away from it a little bit. It became a little more free-wheeling than I'd like. I thought we took too many chances."

He said the game became too much run-and-gun as the game wore on.

Basran had a relatively quiet night. His toughest save came near the end when his quick glove denied Keltie Jeri-Leon from in close.

Friday's win moved the Rockets to within seven points of Vancouver and Victoria in the BC Division.

The Rockets will have to tighten things up a bit Saturday when the Lethbridge Hurricanes make their lone appearance at Prospera Place.

The Hurricanes are tied for second in the tough Central Division with 81 points. They'll come to town in a foul mood after dropping the opening two games of their BC Division road trip in Prince George and Kamloops.