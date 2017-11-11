Vees smoke Vipers on road

Photo: Contributed

The Penticton Vees ended a four-game winless streak and remain without a loss against the Vernon Vipers this season in four meetings, after a 4-1 win at Kal Tire Place on Saturday night.

Taylor Ward, who was snake-bitten to score on several glorious chances when the two teams played a night ago, opened the scoring for the visiting Vees in the first period on Saturday.

Ward led the way with a two-point performance, and was named the game's first star.

Jonny Tychonick scored late in the second period for Penticton, before newcomer Jordan Henderson scored his first goal as a Vee about 90 seconds later, stretching the visitors' lead to three goals.

The Vipers got one back before the second period ended, with a goal from Shane Kelly.

But that would be all the offense the home team would muster on the night.

Grant Cruikshank scored into an empty net late in the third for his team-leading seventh goal of the year, to put a cap on Penticton's 4-1 road win.

Goalie Adam Scheel started for the second-straight night for the Vees, earning the win with 29 saves on 30 shots.

Vernon outshot Penticton 30-25 on the night.

The Vees were perfect on special teams, going 1-1 on the powerplay and 3-3 on the penalty kill.

Vernon went with Anthony Yamnitsky in goal, after a performance for the ages by Taylor on Friday. Yamnitsky stopped 21 of 24 shots in the Vipers' crease.

Penticton had dropped three in a row, all in regulation, before a 2-2 tie to the Vipers at the South Okanagan Events Centre on Friday — a game that was saved for Vernon by goaltender Ty Taylor.

In four meetings this year, the Vees have beat the Vipers twice and the teams have tied on two occasions.

The Vees are back at home on Wednesday night to host the Surrey Eagles for the only time this season.

The Vipers play next on Wednesday as well, when they host the West Kelowna Warriors.

Elsewhere in the B.C. Hockey League on Saturday, only one other Interior division team was in action — the Wenatchee Wild earned a 3-2 win at home over the Prince George Spruce Kings.