Wild hammer Warriors

The Wild trounced the visiting Warriors 9-2 in a lopsided BC Hockey League contest.

The Wild opened the scoring in the contest at the 15:22 mark of the first frame on route to a decisive victory.

Chase Dubois responded for the Warriors in the second period with his ninth of the season to keep the game at 3-1 for the Wild.

West Kelowna made it a one-goal game at the 11:17 mark of the middle frame on a power play as a Jake Harrison point shot deflected off of the body of a Wild defender in front of the goal and his 5th marker of the season cut the deficit to 3-2.

But after that it was all Wild as the home team collected six unanswered goals on the evening.

The Warriors (13-9-0-0) return home to Royal LePage Place for a Sunday matinee against the Prince George Spruce Kings.