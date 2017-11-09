Vees make trio of moves

Photo: Penticton Vees From left to right, recently acquired defender Jordan Henderson, retiring defender Greg Brydon, and injured forward Chris Klack.

The Penticton Vees roster will look a little different when the team hits the ice this weekend.

The team announced a series of roster moves on Thursday, acquiring defenseman Jordan Henderson, moving forward Chris Klack to the long-term injury list, and losing defender Greg Brydon.

The playing rights to the 20-year-old Henderson were acquired by the Vees from the Merritt Centennials.

Henderson most recently played with the Medicine Hat Tigers in the Western Hockey League.

He hasn't played any hockey yet this season but will suit up for Penticton this weekend, according to a Vees news release.

Vees head coach and general manager Fred Harbinson said the team had been playing with four to five regular defensemen for more than a month.

“The addition of Henderson brings much needed stability and experience which we have seen in the past to be invaluable come playoff time," he said.

The Vees also moved 20-year-old forward Chris Klack to the long-term injured reserve list, who the team said was injured during the team's practice on Wednesday.

Klack had only just returned to the lineup last weekend after missing a month with a separate injury that was also suffered in practice.

“At the present time it looks like Chris will be out until at least Christmas which is unfortunate for Chris and our team," Harbinson said.

He noted 20-year-old forward Jackson Keane will also be out of the lineup this weekend with a short-term injury.

The team also announced that homegrown defenseman Greg Brydon has decided to retire and head to school.

Brydon played 46 regular season games in his B.C. Hockey League career, 28 with the Vees. He was part of the club's Fred Page cup winning team last season.

Harbinson said the team fully supports his decision.

“He is a great young man with a bright future ahead of him and we are proud to see that he was accepted into the Queens University engineering program.”

Penticton plays next on Friday night, hosting the Vernon Vipers.