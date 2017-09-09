Warriors lay egg in opener

Photo: Wayne Moore

The West Kelowna Warriors must have left their game in Trail Friday night.

Before a boisterous home opening crowd, the Warriors were flat in a 4-0 loss to the visiting Trail Smoke Eaters.

The Smokies turned the tables on the Warriors Saturday, avenging their home opening 4-3 defeat at the hands of West Kelowna the night before.

Andre Ghantous paved the way for the visitors, scoring once and assisting on two others.

Levi Glasman, Ross Armour and Braeden Tuck into an empty net also scored for the Smokies.

Brandon Wells faced just 21 shots to earn his first career BC Hockey League goose egg, one of the easier shutouts he'll have.

Wells was really tested just once, when he stoned rookie Max Bulawka on a breakaway three minutes into the game.

It was mostly all Trail after that.

"I've coached a long time, and there are times you look at your team and there's things you like and things you don;t like, but there wasn't very much to like tonight."

"You want your team to compete and work hard, but it has to come from in that room first. Those guys have to look each other in the face and play for the guy beside you, and be willing to do whatever it takes."

Ferster says the battle for the puck starts before the puck, and the Warriors didn't win many battles Saturday.

The Smokies got on the board during a four-on-four eight minutes in. They controlled the puck for more than a minute in the Warriors end before Ghantous found Glasman all alone in front, and his one-timer beat Nik Amundrud five hole for what would turn out to be the game winner.

Ghantous doubled the lead late in the second on a backdoor play during a four minute power play. Armour on a two-on-one break just after the Smokies killed off a penalty and Tuck into the empty net closed out the scoring in the third.

As hard as it may be to watch a second time, Ferster said he'll make sure the players go over the game tape before they hit the ice again next Saturday when the Merritt Centennials pay a visit to Royal LePage Place.

Nearly 1,300 fans took in Saturday's home opener, which also served as a tribute to West Kelowna's first responders.