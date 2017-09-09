Vipers beat Silverbacks, 6-5

The Vernon Vipers scored twice in the final 10 minutes of the third period, coming from behind to beat the Salmon Arm Silverbacks, 6-5, at the Kal Tire Place on Saturday night.

The high-scoring affair saw the two teams combine for five goals in the first period. The 'Backs held a 3-2 lead after one, while the teams were knotted at 4-4 after two.

Salmon Arm would regain its lead 3:47 into the third, as hometown forward Logan Mostat scored his first goal of the season.

Vernon forward Jimmy Lambert responded for the home team with two goals in the final 10 minutes, scoring the eventual game-winner with 7:21 left in regulation.

Lambert was named the game's first star, tallying two goals and three assists. Vipers forward Brett Stapley, who recorded two goals and two assists, was the game's second star. Brett's brother Mitch Stapley, a defenceman for the Silverbacks, finished the night with a goal and two assists and third-star honours.

The win for the Vipers was the second in as many nights against the Silverbacks; Vernon beat Salmon Arm 5-1 at the Shaw Centre on Friday night, in the opening night of the BCHL regular season.

Attendance for the Vipers' home opener was 2,139.

Vernon plays next on Sept. 15 in Merritt against the Centennials.

Salmon Arm is in action next on the same night, when they host the Penticton Vees.