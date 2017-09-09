Vipers win season opener

Photo: Contributed

Jesse Lansdell led the charge for the Vernon Vipers in a lopsided win over their BC Hockey League rivals the Salmon Arm Silverbacks Friday.

Lansdell potted two as the Vipers downed the Silverbacks 5-1 in Salmon Arm to win the first regular season game of the 2017-18 season.

Jagger Williamson, Jack Judson and Alex Swetlikoff rounded out the scoring.

Anthony Yamnitsky was great in his first outing as a Viper stopping 20 of 21 Silverback shots.

The Silverbacks will now head to Kal Tire Place tonight as they face the Vipers once again.

The puck drops at 6 p.m.