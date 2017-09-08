Warriors snag opener

Photo: Warriors - Facebook West Kelowna Warriors celebrate their season opening win in Trail.

Matt Kowlaski has come as advertised - at least through one game.

Kowalski had a hand in all four goals Friday night as the West Kelowna Warriors opened the BC Hockey League regular season with a 4-3 victory over the hometown Trail Smoke Eaters.

The 18-year-old winger, acquired in an off season deal with the Salmon Arm Silverbacks, scored three times and added an assist in the victory.

Kowalski came to the Warriors after scoring just nine goals and seven assists in 56 games over one plus seasons with the Nanaimo Clippers.

He had a nose for the net during a season with the Major Midget Okanagan Rockets prior to his time in Nanaimo, and, at the time of the trade, Warriors head coach Rylan Ferster hoped a change in scenery and a more offensive role would help Kowalski rediscover his touch.

So far, so good.

The Warriors jumped out to a 3-0 lead, and led by two heading into the final period, before hanging on for the one goal victory.

Parm Dhaliwal opened the scoring for the Warriors six minutes into the game. Near the end of the period, Kowalski scored his first of three on the power play, sending the Warriors to the dressing room up 2-0.

Kowalski made it 3-0 three minutes into the second, but back-to-back power play goals brought Trail to within one.

But, again, it was Kowalski who restored the two goal lead on a Warriors power play with what proved to be the game winner.

Ross Armour brought the Smokies to within one midway through the third, but that's as close as they would get.

Nik Amundrud turned aside 27 shots to earn the victory.

The two teams will make the return trip to West Kelowna as the Warriors play host to the Smoke Eaters in their home opener Saturday night at Royal LePage Place.

Pre game festivities begin at 4 p.m. with a courtyard party.

First responders, kept busy protecting the community from floods and fires, will be honoured during the game.