Warriors ready for new year

Photo: Wayne Moore

With a disappointing and tumultuous season behind them, the West Kelowna Warriors are set to tackle a brand new BC Hockey League season.

Months after capturing a national championship in a season where every decision was the right decision, the Warriors faced a season where nothing seemed to go their way.

On top of the poor season, news came the team was close to heading out of town for a new home in Delta.

That deal fell through and, after several nervous months, the team announced it would stay with additional investors.

A team with several new faces but the same goals and expectations, kick off the regular season Friday night in Trail.

While a national championship is always the the ultimate goal, Warriors head coach Rylan Ferster says the season is a process.

"I've learned it sucks to lose, but you have to realize it's a process. It's a long year and you want to get better, you need to get better, and make the playoffs," said Ferster.

"Obviously it would be nice to finish first and win every game, but that's not the approach I take. It's to get better and make the playoffs."

Last year's team was solid behind the blueline, had a revolving door between the pipes and was extremely young up front.

They struggled to score goals and, at times, to keep pukcs out of their own net.

Ferster feels the team is a bit deeper up front, and a little more experienced.

"Last year we were a little top heavy. We had Foreman and Soergren, and after that, we were pretty lean.

"But, saying that, we have Matt Campese this year, and we lost him twice last season. And, we didn't replace Reed Gunville, so there are two top-six forwards we didn't replace right away. Then, to be perfectly honest, we had some guys come in that weren't as advertised."

Several rookies, counted on to play some big minutes last year, have had good camps, and are being looked at to contribute.

As for the newcomers, Ferster singled out Willie Reim and Bennett Norlin, two U.S. imports, who have looked extremely good through the pre season.

On the blue line, the Warriors bring back four 20-year-olds who should help shore up the back end. Stephen Kleysen, Michael Ryan and Tyler Jutting are all heading into their final year of junior eligibility while Jake Harrison, at just 18, is entering his third season with the team.

Add rookie Wyatt Head, who Ferster said looks extremely good, rookie Nathan Reilly and newly acquired Garrett Ewert, and it's a back end he believes will be solid all season.

The Warriors should be a bit more stable in goal, where they will begin the year with Cole Demers and Nik Amundrud, who both saw action with the team near the end of last season.

Following Friday's season opener in Trail, the two teams will make the trek back to the Okanagan where the Warriors will open the home portion of the schedule against the same Smokies Saturday at Royal LePage Place.

An outdoor, courtyard party is scheduled to kick things off at 4 p.m.

The game, which serves as both the home opener, and a tribute to first responders, begins at 7.