Vees season opener looms

Colton Davies

The Penticton Vees posted a perfect 4-0 record in exhibition play, and open their regular season on the road, Friday, against the Merritt Centennials.

The Vees started the preseason with 6-3 and 7-5 wins over the West Kelowna Warriors, followed by back to back inter-league victories against the AJHL's Brooks Bandits. Both games won by a 4-2 margin.

"There was different things in each of those games that we liked, and different things that we were able to take from and teach. Now, hopefully, we can build on it going into the regular season," said Vees GM Fred Harbinson.

Grant Cruikshank and Owen Sillinger are co-captains this season, with Jonny Tychonick, Taylor Ward and Chris Klack as assistant captains.

"I have been pleased by the way all our returning players have impressed our culture on our new group," Harbinson said.

This year's roster will see three of the top four leading scorers return from 2016-17, in Cruikshank, Klack and Sillinger. Youngsters Cassidy Bowes and Massimo Rizzo also return, who were standouts in the Western Canada Cup and RBC Cup. Two new additions on the blueline, Nicky Leivermann and Ryan O'Connell, were NHL draft picks in June. Nolan Hildebrand, from Summerland, will be the team's starting goalie after being the backup last season.

The Vees season opener against the Centennials will be the first meeting since the teams went to game seven of the second round in last spring's BCHL playoffs. The puck drops at 7 p.m.