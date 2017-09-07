Warriors hand out letters

Photo: West Kelowna Warriors

The West Kelowna Warriors have unveiled their leadership group for the upcoming BC Hockey League season.

Veteran defencemen Jake Harrison and Stephen Kleyson and forward Cavin Tilsley have been named the team's three assistant captains.

Overage forward Jared Marino had previously been named captain for the 2017-2018 season.

Harrison, 18, is entering his third season with the club. The West Kelowna native has 10 goals and 40 assists in 108 games over the past two season.

He, along with Marino, are the only players left from the team that captured the RBC Cup at the end of the 2016 season.

Kleyson is entering his second season with the team. He scored six times and added 17 assists as a 19-year-old a season ago.

For Tilsley, this will be his first full season after coming to the Warriors at the trade deadline in a deal with the Prince George Spruce Kings.

In 102 BCHL games, Tilsley, 19, has 15 goals and 24 assists.

All three considered it an honour to be assigned a letter for the upcoming season.

"I have some big shoes to fill as the leaders from last season have moved on, but it's something I'm very excited for," added Tilsley.

"Throughout my junior hockey career, I've had some pretty amazing leaders to look up to, and I hope to use their leadership skills mixed in with my own."

Warriors head coach Rylan Ferster said the team has a lot of veteran leadership and believes these four will be able to provide plenty of "veteran leadership."

After finishing the pre season 3-3, the Warriors are set to open up the regular season this weekend.

They kick off the regular season Friday in Trail before returning home to host the same Smoke Eaters in their home opener Saturday at Royal LePage Place.

The game will be preceded by a courtyard party beginning at 4 p.m.