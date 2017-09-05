Vees, Warriors make trade

Photo: Contributed

The Penticton Vees announced a three-team trade involving the West Kelowna Warriors and the SJHL's Melfort Mustangs, Tuesday morning.

In the deal, the Vees acquired 20-year-old forward Dakota Boutin from the Mustangs in exchange for the rights to forward James Miller. They also moved defenseman Garrett Ewert to the Warriors.

The 19-year-old Miller will play at the University of New Hampshire this season. Should he report back to junior A, he would go to the Mustangs.

Boutin, the main player in the deal, goes to the Vees after spending three years with the Mustangs. The native of Moosomin, SK, totalled 57 goals and 141 points in 150 games, as well as 454 penalty minutes.

He won back-to-back SJHL championships in 2015 and 2016, as well as a Telus Cup in 2014 with the Prince Albert Mintos - the national Midget championship. Boutin is committed to Northern Michigan University for the 2018-19 season.

“After evaluating our needs, the opportunity to add an experienced right-handed centre became available,” Fred Harbinson said, Vees head coach and general manager. "He’ll create depth at our forward group and we’re excited to get him ready to play college hockey.”

Ewert, an 18-year-old from Kamloops, goes to the Warriors after playing junior B with the Kamloops Storm last season, where he totalled 10 goals and 42 points in 39 games. He also made his BCHL debut with the Vees last year, playing one game with the team.