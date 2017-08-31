Vees take wild shootout

Photo: Cherie Morgan/Cherie Morgan Photography

It was a wild night at the South Okanagan Events Centre Wednesday night.

The Penticton Vees and West Kelowna Warriors combined for 12 goals in a thrilling 7-5 Vees victory in pre season BCHL action.

Penticton remained perfect in the pre season at 2-0 while the Warriors slipped to 2-2.

The teams traded goals in the first period before the game broke open in the second.

Ryan Sandelin registered the natural hat trick for the Vees, scoring three times in a span of five minutes and 33 seconds to put Penticton up by three.

The Warriors battled back before the end of the period, getting goals from captain Jared Marino, Willie Reim and Bennett Norlin's second of the night with five seconds left to tie it at 4-4.

Reim's goal was his third in three games.

Chase Stevenson gave the Warriors their first lead of the night, scoring just 68 seconds into the third.

But, the Vees got that one back 35 seconds later when Taylor Ward knotted it at 5-5.

Nicky Leivermann and Jackson Keane shorthanded scored a little over a minute apart just past the midway point of the period to give Penticton their margin of victory.

Nik Amundrud and Billy Girard split the netminding chores for the Warriors. Adam Scheel went the distance for the Vees.

The Warriors close out the pre season with games in Salmon Arm Friday and at home to the Silverbacks Saturday.

The Vees close things out with a pair of games against the reigning AJHL champion Brooks Bandits in Brooks Friday and Saturday.