Warriors honour firefighters

Photo: Contributed

The West Kelowna Warriors will honour first responders when they open the BC Hockey League season at Royal LePage Saturday, Sept. 9.

This has been the worst fire season on record, with more than one million hectares of forest land burned, hundreds of homes destroyed and tens of thousands left in distress.

The Warriors will use the occasion of their home opener to show their respect to the men and women who risk their lives to keep British Columbians safe.

Prior to puck drop that night, fans are invited to join the team for a courtyard party beginning at 4 p.m. Festivities include live music, street hockey for the kids, food and beverages.

"It's going to be the best fan experience in the 12-year history of the Warriors," said director of business operations Alex Draper.

"We've worked hard to deliver the best experience for our fans, an will continue to do so throughout the course of the season."

The Warriors continue to tune-up for the regular season this week.

They'll conclude the pre season slate with games in Penticton Wednesday and Salmon Arm Friday night, before closing out the exhibition campaign against the Silverbacks Saturday at Royal LePage Place.

The Warriors head to Penticton with a 2-1 pre season record.