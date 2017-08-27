Warriors drop goalie

Photo: West Kelowna Warriors West Kelowna Warriors have traded goaltender Gabriel Morency.

The West Kelowna Warriors have traded goaltender Gabriel Morency to the College Français de Longueuil of the Quebec Junior Hockey League (QJHL) in exchange for future considerations.

Morency, 19, was only added by the Warriors on the Canadian Junior Hockey League (CJHL) trading deadline last January.

In 12 games played with the Warriors in 2016/17, Morency posted a 5-4 record with a 3.36 goals against average and a .905 save percentage.

“With the way our goaltending situation is playing out, it was unfortunately Gabriel who was the odd man out,” said Rylan Ferster, Warriors head coach and general manager. “We’d like to wish him the best as he moves on in his junior hockey career.”

The Warriors continue on their preseason schedule with a matchup against the Penticton Vees on Wednesday, Aug. 30th at the South Okanagan Events Centre.